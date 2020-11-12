Shropshire college staff and students to don pyjamas in aid of Children in Need

Concord College

Jeremy Kerslake, vice principal at Acton Burnell-based Concord College, along with other staff and students, will be getting dressed in pyjamas to raise money for the 40th annual Children in Need appeal.

Mr Kerslake said: “The students at Concord College have supported the fundraising efforts of Children in Need for many years now.

“It is always good fun to see them supporting those less fortunate than themselves and dressing up in their pyjamas, dressing gowns and onesies.

“And since we are already a non-uniform school we need to do something a little different. I am certainly looking forward to exchanging my usual suit and tie for more comfortable pyjamas this Friday.”

Caroline Desvaux, head of personal, social, health and economic education, said any opportunity to raise awareness of mental health issues in young people is welcomed.

"The light-heartedness of the day is an effective way of drawing attention to what is a serious and important topic," she said.

“At Concord we also try to focus on the proactive side of tackling mental health issues, not getting bogged down in statistics, but instead showing our students the positive steps they can take to improve their mental wellbeing.

“Children in Need pyjama day is a great way of doing this.”

Sixth former and outreach committee member Ailin Omarzhanova, 18, added: “Pyjama day isn’t about dressing to impress. It’s about showing it’s ok to let the world see the real you.

“So, the BBC Children in Need can help more young people feel better about themselves.”

According to the Children in Need website, findings from recent research show that the coronavirus pandemic is having a huge impact on the mental health and wellbeing of children in the UK.