Shropshire college dining assistant to launch her first cookery book

Anna Scott with her cookery book

Anna Scott’s ‘Absolute Beginners Cookery – Easy as ABC’, will offer easy lockdown reading for those who simply want some back-to-basics refreshers.

The 50-year-old dining assistant and team leader at Concord College will be visiting the publisher for the book launch on November 16.

It is being marketed as the ‘perfect Christmas present’ offering basic but practical tips for unconfident cooks and novices.

She started at the Acton Burnell-based college in June 2017 on a casual basis to cover holiday and sickness, but quickly became full time and was appointed a dining room team leader in December 2018.

Anna says she was inspired when she taught cooking to novices in the comfort and cosiness of her own kitchen.

She said: “I had written 12 courses, but some didn’t seem to be of interest and there was no take up.

"I had a lot of course notes, so slowly started turning them into books.

“I have now got eight titles tied to a British publisher. The first of these is due out on November 16 and the second, hopefully next May.

"The third is scheduled by Christmas 2021.

“I never thought of myself as a writer, cookery or otherwise, but this is just how it transpired and I followed a dream which slowly grew.”

Reflecting on her time at Concord College, and influences in creating her first book, Anna also mentioned that she ‘became more aware of the allergen requirements and needs of others when cooking'.

“In all my recipes, I highlight the allergens. However, in most cases I also offer an alternative so that the recipe is still achievable and safe to consume by such allergen sufferers,” she said.

‘Easy as ABC’, which assumes the reader has no basic knowledge of cooking techniques, includes recipes and suggestions for a variety of snacks and simple main meals.

Anna, who has a BA Hons in hotel and hospitality management, added: “Many of the meals are quick, easy and economical to make.

"Included are the different types of dietary requirements and food allergies as this knowledge is becoming more and more important in people’s day-to-day lives.”