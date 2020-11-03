Concern raised over lack of social distancing on Much Wenlock school bus

The photo, taken by a pupil on board the Arriva bus to William Brookes School on Monday, shows about two dozen students standing and sitting in close proximity to each other.

Arriva has since apologised and said a smaller vehicle with 23 less seats was sent in error, meaning students were unable to social distance.

Some children could be seen on the S895 bus from Overdale Shepherds Lane without face masks and one parent of a child on board said the bus often arrives "steamed up inside".

The parent from Telford, who wished to remain anonymous, said: "It just seems crazy with all the hard work the teachers and staff at the school are doing, to then have this on the bus.

"Due to the current circumstances with Covid this just shouldn't be happening. There's no social distancing there and you can blatantly see kids not wearing masks."

Jamie Crowsley, general manager for Arriva said: “We have investigated the journey on November 2 and established that on this occasion a smaller bus was used in error.

"This bus has capacity of 49 and carried 41 pupils on board. We quickly rectified this and sent out the normal bigger bus with a capacity of 72 which pupils transferred onto at Horsehay.

"I would like to apologise to William Brookes School and its pupils and confirm that we have put in place a new process to stop this happening again in future."

Geoff Renwick, headteacher of William Brookes School, added: "We have worked on this matter since becoming aware of the issue.

"The school totally agrees that the situation was unacceptable and has put in place strategies to avoid any repeat of this one off event.

"We have a close working relationship with Arriva, which once they realised that a mistake had been made with a replacement bus, tried to rectify the error as soon as possible.