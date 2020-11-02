Bridgnorth school closes to year group after students test positive for Covid-19

Oldbury Wells School. Pic: Google Street View

The pupils are in year 10 at Oldbury Wells School.

A letter sent to parents and guardians of year 10 students said the school will be closed to the whole year group until Friday.

The letter from headteacher Lee Tristham said: "We have been made aware that we have three positive cases of coronavirus for students within our year 10 learning bubble at Oldbury Wells School.

"We have followed the national guidance and discussed the details with Shropshire’s public health team alongside Public Health England (PHE). As a result, we have made the decision to close the school for our whole year 10 bubble.

"In line with national guidance your child must stay at home and self-isolate with immediate effect until Thursday, November 5. They should return to school on Friday, November 6."

The isolation period and return to school date have been finalised from the last point of possible contact in school prior to the half term period.

Parents with children in other year groups at the school should make sure they attend, according to government guidance.

The letter adds: "As you will be aware, as a school we have strictly followed the guidance provided by government and have robust control measures in school to ensure as safe an environment in school as possible.