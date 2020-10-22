Shropshire college interest growing in American universities

Royce Hall at UCLA

Eight sixth form students who were amongst Concord College’s history-makers that achieved 85.2 per cent A*/A have opted to study in the US.

Two of Acton Burnell-based Concord’s sixth form leavers have achieved places at Berkeley whilst other US-bound students have headed for UCLA, University of Southern California (scholarship), Princeton and the University of Washington.

Having also graduated from Concord, another student has been awarded a scholarship offer from Fordham.

Concord College’s assistant principal (university admissions and careers) Dr Rob Pugh said: “Interest in US universities continues to grow steadily and many Concord students who decide to apply manage to do so alongside UK university applications.

“Supported by our dedicated advisors, this is a really significant undertaking as US applications require significant input of time and energy throughout the year.

“It is really encouraging to see that US institutions with glowing international reputations are taking such a strong interest in Concord students.”

“The scholarship awards a further demonstration that our students are in high demand globally.”

University admissions advisor (US) Dr Mark Hennings said: “Whilst our 2020 applicants were well organised and largely knew what they wanted to study, I encouraged and supported them to have a wider spread of options – and pointed them in the right direction in their applications.

“This is essential as US universities have many of their own systems and specificities in their application processes.

"With over 5,000 universities and colleges in the US the variance is massive.

“US universities appeal to a certain type of student. The type of education is different and there’s a huge assortment of disciplines and experience available.

“Last year over 20 students applied for at least one US university; 10 students received offers and eight of these have taken up their offer which highlights the impressive numbers and success rate at Concord.”

Dr Hennings, who is also a mathematics teacher at Concord, added: “In this first term the college has seen four ‘first round’ US applications submitted and I expect to see more by the end of term as well as in the new year for second round application deadlines.

“I believe the college is seeing a gradual increase in interest in US universities for higher education and in spite of Covid-19 perhaps affecting this year’s numbers I anticipate it to bounce back once more.”

College principal Neil Hawkins said that despite an unprecedented year of academic disruption due to Covid-19 Concord’s class of 2020 still achieved ‘extraordinary grades'.