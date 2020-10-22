Scholarship for Josh to mark Save the Children centenary

Jebb scholarship receipient Josh Millington, aged 16, with Ellesmere Sculpture Initiative representative John Shone, great great nephew of Eglantyne Jebb Richard Jebb, and deputy head Stephen Mullock, at Ellesmere College..

The scholarship, to make the 100th anniversary of Save the Children was awarded to student Josh Millington, for his ‘selfless support’ to the community.

Applicants for the scholarship were invited to demonstrate their support and commitment to the community through volunteering, community projects, or raising money for local charities.

Josh, 16, who lives in Ellesmere and attended Lakelands Academy, said the Sixth Form scholarship would give him amazing opportunities. "

Joshua said: “I am thrilled to be awarded the Jebb Scholarship and think it will allow me so many amazing opportunities. I hope to take away lots of incredible experiences, knowledge and friendships.

“I am looking forward to studying A Levels and becoming more involved in sport. I’m extremely interested in pursuing a career in the RAF, so the Combined Cadet Force at Ellesmere College really appeals to me.”

Joshua is a Scout Young Leader, giving his weekends and evenings to helping young people to do activities usually available to them, such as sailing, caving and mountaineering.

“I am an International Ambassador helping to support and promote international events within Shropshire Scouting,” he added.

Tom Gareh, Head of Sixth Form at Ellesmere College, said: “Joshua has already done a great deal for his community, making him a very worthwhile recipient of the Jebb Scholarship

“I am looking forward to seeing how we can help him further his achievements both within Ellesmere College and the wider community.”

Eglantynne Jebb’s great-great nephew Richard Jebb, offered warm congratulations to Joshua and said: "I am delighted to hear that Ellesmere College has set up a scholarship in Eglantyne's name.

“Her life's work was all about permitting children - regardless of their background, religion or nationality - to reach their full potential, and this scholarship embodies her ideals in a very tangible fashion.

“It is also very welcome that a school located less than a mile from her birthplace."