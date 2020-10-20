Covid cases close school

The primary school will now be closed until November 2.

The Meadows Primary School in Telford announced the closure yesterday, with headteacher Anna Sydenham outlining the reasons in a letter to parents.

She explained that the school was not able to operate due to the number of staff members who are having to self isolate.

The school will now reopen after half-term on Monday, November 2.

A deep clean will be carried out while the school is closed.

Writing to parents Mrs Sydenham said: "Further to my letter dated October 18 confirming Covid-19 cases within the school, I am writing to advise you of our decision to close the school with immediate effect.

"The closure is for operational reasons due to the amount of staff who have had to self-isolate.

"It means the school will close earlier than normal for half-term and will reopen on Monday, November 2.

"We continue to work closely with Telford and Wrekin Health Protection Hub and, as an additional precaution there will be a further deep clean of the school whilst it is closed.

"We will continue to support children with remote learning and for the rest of this week we will continue to support those of you who are eligible for free school meals.