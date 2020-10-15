Pupils help food bank through harvest festival

Pupils and staff with some of the donations for the food bank

The food and toiletries were taken in by the students as part of the annual harvest festival, just one of the events supported throughout the year by the different houses at the secondary school. Each donation meant more house points from the pupil's own house.

Assistant head teacher, Anna Vickers said: "Telford Crisis Support is a food bank which has operated within Telford and Wrekin for seven years.

"A crisis can happen to anyone at any time and the charity supports people who through no fault of their own need help. Every month over 250 parcels are provided to local people."

She said the school recognised that financial circumstances of its own families were changing all the time particularly because of the impact of COVID 19 and urged parents to talk to the school if they needed help or advice, from free school meals and help with school uniform to putting them in touch with a local foodbank.

"At this challenging time, it has never been more important to look after each other and offer support where we can," she said.