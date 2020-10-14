'Be Kind' is the message behind new mental health sessions at Telford College

Telford College childcare students taking part in new mental health and wellbeing sessions

The course, run by mental health charity Mind, covers a range of issues including anxiety, depression, self-harm, active listening, confidentiality and safeguarding.

Initially, it is being delivered to a group of 24, Level 3, students who are in the second year of their childcare studies.

But there are already plans to roll it out across other areas of the college curriculum.

Dan Blasczyk, Telford College’s student engagement officer, said: “This course, spread across three weeks, is designed to give students elementary tools and knowledge to support their peers moving forward.

“Students will be able to take on ambassador responsibilities which will allow them to act as peer mentors for new students or students who need a helping hand during their time at college.

"We’re proud of our students who’ve volunteered for the opportunity.”

The Level 3 students have also spoken about how valuable they are finding the course.

Harmarni Watkins said: “I was shocked to hear that children as young as five can suffer from mental health and the facts and figures of mental health in this country were eye opening.

"It is very useful to put towards my future career, as I want to work in mental health.”

Sophie Marshall added: “I have learned how to show that I’m listening to someone as a peer mentor using active listening skills. Active listening isn’t as easy as it seems. Time flew by in the first session and I’m looking forward to the next one.”

Rosemary Johnson she was finding the course really beneficial.

"I’ve discovered how many people are actually affected by it," she said.

"It has given me a better understanding of how to help someone and stop them from putting themselves in danger.”

Mr Blasczyk added: “We are also actively promoting the message of #BeKind around college, and our peer mentors will help us create a safer environment.”