Virtual open day for colleage

The FE College for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities says it following an incredibly positive response to its Summer Virtual Open Day.
It will look as life as a residential or day student at Derwen College.
A look at the college’s main site, near Oswestry, is at 10am, hosted by Head of Curriculum Zoe Wood. This will be followed by a Virtual Satellites Open Day about the college’s three satellite sites for day students at Walford, Craven Arms, and Telford, starting at 11.30am.
The events will take place as a webinar with the chance to ask any questions about the provision.
Zoe said: “We are very pleased that our students are now back on site and we have stringent health and safety measure in place to keep everyone safe. We know that prospective students and families still want to experience what we have to offer. Just log on to the Derwen College website for more information.”