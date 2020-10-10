Virtual open day for colleage

Hospitality and Housekeeping students Sam Whitworth and Flora Mackay look forward to welcoming virtual guests into College.

The FE College for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities says it following an incredibly positive response to its Summer Virtual Open Day.

It will look as life as a residential or day student at Derwen College.

A look at the college’s main site, near Oswestry, is at 10am, hosted by Head of Curriculum Zoe Wood. This will be followed by a Virtual Satellites Open Day about the college’s three satellite sites for day students at Walford, Craven Arms, and Telford, starting at 11.30am.

The events will take place as a webinar with the chance to ask any questions about the provision.