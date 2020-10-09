Shropshire college to hold first online open day

Concord College

The first-ever online open day on October 20 is Concord College’s response to navigating the challenges of coronavirus on popular traditions.

In the past the Acton Burnell-based college has enjoyed welcoming prospective students and their families to their inspiring campus for the traditional open day.

This year, due to coronavirus, Concord finds itself in very different times and the online open day will start at 11am with a ‘live’ welcome talk.

This will be given by principal Neil Hawkins who will be joined by vice principal (academic) Tom Lawrence as well as head of lower school Rachel Coward for a live question and answer session.

The second live talk will be on the admissions process featuring a question and answer session with head of marketing Vanessa Hawkins and admissions secretary Karen Pike.

Visitors to the online open day will have the chance to watch an exclusive video tour of the campus filmed recently and not available to view elsewhere.

Those wishing to join the official open day can register at concordcollege.onlineopendays.com

The online open day live talks will be recorded and be available to view after the event for those unable to attend in real time.