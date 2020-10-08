Pilot scheme underway for traffic calming measures outside Bridgnorth schools

Councillor Julia Buckley is trialling a traffic calming scheme in Bridgnorth

The scheme, being captained by Councillor Julia Buckley, will see cones line Innage Lane near to three schools to stop cars from congesting the area.

It has been in place for about a week and, having been approved by Shropshire Council, will be tested until October half term.

The traffic calming measures are in place throughout the school day near to St John's Catholic Primary School, St Leonard's Church of England Primary School and Bridgnorth Endowed School.

Parents are able to apply to the schools for free parking on Innage Lane car park to mitigate the reduced space while dropping off and collecting pupils.

Councillor Buckley, who represents East ward on the town council, said: "The pilot scheme will see cones put outside the schools and not only make it easier to social distance, but make it safer for students and parents walking to and from school.

"The trial period is being supported by Shropshire Council. Some of the footpaths students use are particularly narrow and although there is a crossing, people have been needing to walk in the road.

"It's been good so far and the majority of the feedback has been good. We've had it in place for a week and I've been keeping a log everyday of comments. I'll also be asking the schools for their comments and I'd love to hear from anyone who wants to give their view."