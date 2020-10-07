Petition to stop school closure signed by more than 500 people

The petition

Cradoc l is part of proposals to reorganise primary schools in the Brecon High School catchment area.

At a recent Powys County Council (PCC) meeting, which agreed several business cases for the school reorganisation, Cllr Iain McIntosh argued against closing Cradoc.

Cllr McIntosh said: “Cradoc can’t really be classed as in need of moving in with other schools, it’s medium sized with 97 pupils and it’s predicted to increase year on year to 125 in 2024.”

He pointed out that pupil attainment statistics are improving, the school’s budget is run effectively, which indicates the school has “fantastic staff, strong leadership and good governance".

“It’s ultimately a good school and it makes no sense to close it," added Cllr McIntosh.

“It’s served the community of Yscir well, it’s a keystone of our community.

“If it’s closed it would be a devastating blow for everybody.”

Cllr McIntosh also said that adding a swimming pool to the new school build had been a “slight surprise.”

He expected the present swimming pool would be repaired.

Education portfolio holder, Cllr Phyl Davies said: “It’s our preferred way forward, and what we believe would give the best opportunity to learners in the area.

“It’s early stages and we welcome the consultation.

“That Mount Street Infant and Juniors are the last remaining separate schools of that age school in Powys.”

Cllr Davies explained that helping children transition between key education stages is an important part of the new education curriculum in Wales.

'Patching'

Having the new school built next to Brecon High School, “will help as well,” added Cllr Davies.

He also pointed out that: “Cradoc naturally falls into the Brecon area,” and is only 3.2 miles from the new school site.

“We can spend more money on the education and learning experience rather than maintaining buildings,” said Cllr Davies.

Culture portfolio holder Rachel Powell explained why a swimming pool is part of the project.

Cllr Powell said: “A lot of our leisure centres are coming towards the end of their life.

“We can’t keep patching.”

She pointed out that Brecon Swimming pool would not “last forever.”

“This is a solution not just for education but for the leisure service as well,” said Cllr Powell

At the meeting cabinet members agreed the business case for a a new 360-place English-medium primary school in Brecon.

This would replace Mount Street Infants School, Mount Street Juniors School and Cradoc Community Primary School.

A Pupil Referral Unit and a community swimming pool would also be part of the scheme which will cost to be built on the site of the old Brecon High School.

A new 180-place dual-stream primary school in Sennybridge, replacing the current building is also part of the restructure.

Overall these projects would cost just under £32.2 million.