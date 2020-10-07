Lights, Camera Action at Charlton School

Pupils of Charlton School in Wellington, Telford have been helping with filming for their Virtual Open Evening this year.. LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 02/10/2020 - Pupils of Charlton School in Wellington, Telford have been helping with filming for their Virtual Open Evening this year..

With face-to-face open evenings cancelled because of the coronavirus staff at the Wellington secondary school decided to put together a video showcasing life at the school for prospective pupils now in Year 6 and their parents.

A film crew toured the school to interview the student leadership team and listen to experiences of its current students.

The Principal, Mr Andrew McNaughton, gives an introduction on the video and there are presentations from each curriculum area.

Those watching are also given a virtual tour of the school.

Mr McNaughton said: "At Charlton, we take pride in students’ progress. We nurture happy, healthy young people who have the knowledge, academic achievement, and strength of character to lead safe and successful lives in modern Britain, preparing them for their next steps in education or employment with a thirst for lifelong learning.

"Our curriculum is broad, rich, and matched to individuals’ needs. We are well established and respected in our local community, with a consistent record of high standards. This is attributed to good examination results and acknowledges our caring and supportive values based culture."

"We are excited about the opportunity to showcase our school online and hope you will view the material to give you an introduction to Charlton School. "

The virtual open evening will remain on the school website after this week's launch.