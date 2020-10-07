Bridgnorth students commended for play area litter pick

Year 11 house captains Dan Lawton, Eric Fierro, Cameron Thomas and Tomos Pearce

Pupils from Bridgnorth Endowed School took to the Crown Meadow field to clear it of rubbish and were commended by the town mayor.

A group of Year 11 house captains collected five large bags of rubbish and tidied up the popular play area at the weekend, leaving it immaculate after their efforts.

Onlooking residents flagged down the town mayor, Councillor Kirstie Hurst-Knight, to highlight the students' good work.

In a letter of thanks to the school, Councillor Hurst-Knight said: "I'd like to thank your students for kindly giving up their time to come and litter pick at the Crown Meadow.

The Crown Meadow after the clean-up exercise on Saturday

"On the day, local residents stopped me to say how much they appreciated this community work by your pupils and what a difference it had made.

"If we all do our bit, it certainly makes for a better Bridgnorth."

Head of Rowley House at the school, Steve Chase, said: "We’re extremely proud of these young people and, in their role as house captains, they plan to take action on other similar projects.