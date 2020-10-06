Shropshire art students excel despite Covid

By Lisa O'BrienShrewsburyEducationPublished:

A Shropshire college’s art students have produced some of its best-ever creations despite the drawbacks of the pandemic.

Concord College art studio
Concord College art studio

Concord College’s head of art Anthony Hudson said students had received offers from UK and world-renowned art and design institutions to study a variety of disciplines.

“We are extremely proud of our ‘Class of 2020 artists’ as they’ve left us to make their way along a range of creative pathways,” said Mr Hudson.

“Two of our art students, who performed exceptionally well throughout their time with us, showing creativity, ideas and incredible drawings skills, have headed off to The Bartlett School of Architecture at UCL.

"Two others are taking their talents to Central St Martins at UAL and outside of London two potential architects of the future have headed off to study at the Welsh School of Architecture in Cardiff and Loughborough University.

“We have a further student, who achieved A* in Fine Art, embarking on her product design degree at the University of Leeds.

“Concord is once again so proud of the way our young creatives challenged themselves in our department and how they dealt with the potential setbacks they encountered.”

Education
News
Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
Lisa O'Brien

By Lisa O'Brien

Senior Reporter@lisaobrien_Star

Senior reporter based at Shropshire Star's head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News