Shropshire art students excel despite Covid

Concord College art studio

Concord College’s head of art Anthony Hudson said students had received offers from UK and world-renowned art and design institutions to study a variety of disciplines.

“We are extremely proud of our ‘Class of 2020 artists’ as they’ve left us to make their way along a range of creative pathways,” said Mr Hudson.

“Two of our art students, who performed exceptionally well throughout their time with us, showing creativity, ideas and incredible drawings skills, have headed off to The Bartlett School of Architecture at UCL.

"Two others are taking their talents to Central St Martins at UAL and outside of London two potential architects of the future have headed off to study at the Welsh School of Architecture in Cardiff and Loughborough University.

“We have a further student, who achieved A* in Fine Art, embarking on her product design degree at the University of Leeds.