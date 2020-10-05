Concerns over school reorganisation catchment area

Ysgol Carreghofa In Llanymynech

One of the proposals for the Llanfyllin catchment area, is to replace both Carreghofa (Llanymynech) and Llandysilio (Four Crosses) Church in Wales primary schools with a 360-pupil area school.

The report points out that where this new school could be built, has not been decided yet

But, where it’s located could affect schools in the neighbouring Welshpool catchment area.

Ysgol Llandysilio - Four Crosses from afar.

Cabinet member for Corporate Governance and Engagement, Councillor Graham Breeze, who represents the Welshpool Gungrog ward said: “The governors of Welshpool High School are voicing strong concerns to me.

“They were led to believe during informal discussions with officers that there would be no impact to the school during wave one, that’s clearly not the case.”

Councillor Breeze pointed out that the schools potentially affected had not been named in the report.

He wanted to see “full clarification” by the next report in December, so that consultation could begin with “all schools affected”.

Education portfolio holder, Councillor Phyl Davies, explained that they can’t look at catchment areas in isolation.

Fluid

Councillor Davies, said: “We have to look at this as a transformation strategy for the whole county.

“When we are looking at these we are not looking at one catchment area in isolation, and there is nothing to say that catchment would be moved to the Welshpool side of things.

“These borders are fluid and the catchment areas are not set in stone.”

Finance portfolio holder Councillor Aled Davies is a governor at Llanfyllin and the reorganisation can potentially affect several schools in his ward.

Councillor Davies said: “There will always be difficult discussion within communities, the proposal do talk about the potential closures of country schools.

“There will be very clear and strong consultation and everyone will have the opportunity to put forward their thoughts and ideas.”

Llanfyllin Catchment Pupil Figures

Cabinet agreed the business case proposal and more details will be brought back in December before consultation starts.

The proposal is to create a new community campus for approximately 900 pupils aged four to 18 in Llanfyllin, replacing the current poor condition buildings of Ysgol Llanfyllin – to be built on the current Ysgol Llanfyllin site.

To establish and build a new 360 place area school, to replace Carreghofa School and Llandysilio C. in W. School, to establish a new Welsh-medium school on the current Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant site, replacing both Ysgol Pennant and Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant Primary School and to provide an extension to Llansantffraid CiW Primary School.

The proposal could lead to the possible closure of Llangedwyn CiW School, Llanfechain CiW School and Ysgol Bro Cynllaith.