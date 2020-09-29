Dozens of Shropshire college students heading to London university

A total of 37 Concord College 6.2 students have confirmed their place to study at UCL – the highest number in the Acton Burnell-based college’s history.

Assistant principal (university admissions and careers) Dr Rob Pugh: “University College London has, once again, earned a ‘top 5’ position in The Times university rankings for 2021.

“Consequently, it is an institution where many Concord students aspire to study year on year after their A-levels.”

He added: “There will certainly be a little bit of Concord on UCL’s campus this coming year.”

A new milestone has also been achieved regarding Oxbridge offers.

Fifteen Concord College students have gone on to study at Oxford or Cambridge this year in a variety of competitive subjects.

This brings Concord’s Oxbridge places to 100 in the past five years alone.

The college say the ‘Class of 2020’ students have been awarded most impressive grades despite an eventful and unprecedented year of study, which included a remote learning program towards the end of term.

Concord’s 6.2 students achieved 82.2 per cent A*/A at A level (95.8 per cent A*/B) – ranking amongst the college’s top three years’ results ever.

Principal Neil Hawkins said: “Entry to top universities is incredibly competitive and extremely difficult – more so at this time.

“It is testament to the talent and dedication of the students, as well as the skill and experience of the staff at Concord, that such success has been achieved.”