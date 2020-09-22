Testing for school workforce call

In a joint letter to First Minister Mark Drakeford and Education Minister Kirsty Williams, eight unions said keeping schools open and properly staffed is a key priority for the sake of all school age children.

They wrote that the more widely available of fast testing of all school staff, the better it is for pupils. This would mean staff testing positive could immediately self-isolate and those testing negative and feeling well enough to do so could speedily return to work.

Rosie Lewis, speaking on behalf of the education unions said,

“Workforce planning to keep our schools safe is difficult already without the threat of increasing members of staff unable to attend work because they can’t access a Covid test.

“Prioritising tests for all school staff is now the only way to maintain safe and fully operational schools environments until test supply issues are resolved.”