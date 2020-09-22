Moreton Hall in school of the year finals

Moreton Hall has been recognised for the first class educational experience its pupils are receiving through the school’s transformative and innovative projects and programmes.

Launched in 2018, the Independent Schools of the Year awards highlight the excellence of the student experience in independent schools. The judges were impressed by the way in which Moreton Hall so ably contributes colour and depth to the award’s annual celebration of all that's great about the independent school sector in the UK and praised the consistently high standard of the entries.

Kate Howells, Head of Drama at Moreton Hall commented, “This really is a testament to the continuing hard work and passion that is so evident from within the Arts Department at Moreton. So many skilful and talented people work collaboratively to produce outstanding events and

opportunities for not only Moreton pupils, but to the wider community. I am super proud of everyone and this couldn't have come at a better time.”

Moreton Hall is a destination of choice for vibrant and exciting Performing Arts across the community. The popularity of its Face2Face performance academy attracts over 70 budding actors and performers from the community aged nine to eighteen and offers performances in professional

theatres, workshops with TV and theatre professionals and competitions. During lockdown workshops have been taken by leading West End professionals via Zoom.

The development of performing arts at Moreton has manifested in the creation of a £1.45 million Community Theatre, providing a cultural flagship extending arts, music and drama to surrounding areas.

The school is also a hub of musical excellence in the region offering instrumental ensembles for all ages and abilities and invites musicians to join county level ensembles:

Head of Careers Catherine Ashworth, Life Skills Co-ordinator Sarah Pritchard and Senior Sixty Form Tutor and UCAS advisor Caroline Lang, said the award was a fabulous endorsement of the Careers department’s passionate commitment to young people.

The nomination recognises one of the many in-school initiatives such as the Rylands Diploma, the school’s bespoke life skills programme through which, under the guidance of former Barrister, Sarah Pritchard, the Sixth Form girls develop a range of core skills from professionalism in the work-place to dealing with household and car maintenance.

Reflecting on being a finalist in these prestigious awards, Catherine Ashworth said: “It is a privilege to support young people at this pivotal moment in their lives and to support them in successfully navigating their way through the extraordinary array of opportunities available to them.”

Principal George Budd added: “To be a finalist in not one, but two categories underlines the breadth of educational excellence at Moreton Hall. We are very proud of all the staff and pupils whose hard work contributed to this success.”

The winners of each category will be announced during the Independent Schools of the Year virtual event to be held on October 8.