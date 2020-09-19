A great team effort from new college head boy and girl

Louis Tang, 18, who is Chinese living in Hong Kong, described how they used Microsoft Teams for three days of induction games at Acton Burnell-based Concord College.

“These were successful, although we had difficulties in gathering students on the first day,” said Louis who joined Concord College in 2017 in Year 10.

“However, most of them managed to participate after solving technical issues with over 85 per cent participation.”

He added: “House prefects have been preparing induction videos for each of the four houses, Gandhi, Mandela, Pankhurst and Teresa, with both passion and creativity.”

Of their aims for the year ahead, Hannah Kim, 17, said: “This year, being quite unusual, will bring with it its restrictions.

"However, we still hope to plan out the usual fun prefect activities such as the Assassins game which takes place in the spring term with a creative approach and slight modifications, but with the same amount of fun!”

Hannah, a British/Korean living in Acton Burnell, is currently studying A levels in biology, chemistry and maths, while Louis is studying double maths, physics, chemistry and EPQ.

Louis hopes to study natural sciences/chemical engineering at university, while Hannah is hoping to follow a university education featuring medicine or neuroscience with a foreign language.