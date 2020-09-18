Attendance at Telford schools in line with national average

Telford & Wrekin Council said the attendance of its state-funded borough schools, which stands at 88 per cent, was an achievement to be proud of following their forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic.

This comes after students returned for the autumn term this month with a number of new health and safety measures in place, including regular hand washing, dedicated hand sanitising stations, one-way systems throughout school premises, staggered start and finish times and classroom bubbles.

Tammy Lockley, headteacher of Aqueduct Primary School, said: "We had lots of anxieties, lots of concerns, and have tried to put out as much information as we possibly could.

"But they [students] have just taken to it so wonderfully. We've been so impressed with their resilience. We are so proud of our children."

Krissi Carter, principal of Burton Borough School, added: "The students have been wonderful. They've followed the procedures, they've understood completely as to why certain things need to be done, for example the sanitising of hands and wearing of masks at Burton Borough School as well, and it's not been a problem at all."

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning, said: “We have been delighted to support schools wherever possible with returning students to school.

“Our schools have achieved a fantastic attendance rate for the start of term. Schools across the borough should be very proud of their efforts to ensure pupils could return to school as safely as possible.

“I would like to thank all our school staff who I know have worked very hard to ensure our children have had a safe and happy return to school."