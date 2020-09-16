Four year groups self-isolating after positive Covid case at Shropshire school

Haberdashers' Adams at Newport said that one pupil had tested positive, but that as a precautionary measure pupils in years 10, 11, the lower and upper sixth, are all quarantining.

A statement from the school posted yesterday said: "Following a positive test result for a senior boarding pupil we have followed government guidance and will be alerting our local Health Protection Hub (the replacement for Public Health England).

"They will then determine the exact course of action for the school.

"Senior boarding has been in quarantine since a case was first suspected but the pupil is feeling fine and all of the boarders are in good spirits.

"In the interim though, and as a precautionary measure, the SLT feels they have no choice but to extend the quarantine across Years 10, 11, Lower Sixth and Upper Sixth (these are the year groups currently living in Beaumaris Hall).

"To that end the school will be closed tomorrow to those years groups. We will still be open for Years 7, 8 and 9, and as the guidance states, it is still permissible for siblings to attend if they are in those year groups.

"Pupils in Year 10, 11 and the sixth form will receive their full timetable delivered via Zoom."

A number of schools in the county have been affected by positive tests since pupils returned, including Captain Webb and Hadley Learning Community in Telford.

Llanfyllin High School in Mid Wales has also asked 78 pupils and a teacher to self isolate after a pupil tested positive for the virus.