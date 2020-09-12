School's sponsored walk raises £600 for hospital's Movement Centre

Every year, on the last Monday of term, The Marches School staff and students take part in the 6.5 mile annual walk enjoying views over Oswestry and the countryside.

Staff member, Sian Grassby said: "Due to the Covid pandemic, this year’s walk was a little different.

"Instead of walking together as a whole school, on that day staff and students stepped away from their laptops, took a break from their timetabled home learning lessons and were encouraged to go on a walk.

"The event was a great opportunity to get outside, get active and support the schools chosen local charity for this year – The Movement Centre at the Orthopaedic Hospital, Oswestry."

She said everyone enjoyed the event sending in photos of their adventures and the school raised £600 for The Movement Centre.

“The sponsored walk has always been one of the highlights of the school year allowing students and staff to enjoy each other’s company in a different setting whilst also getting active. It is a day when we put down our pens and get outside," she added.

"It was fantastic that we still took part in our annual event and it gave staff and students the time away from their laptops and to get out to see what their surrounding countryside has to offer.

"I was delighted to see all the photos of how staff and student spent their day off timetable and where they went on their sponsored walk adventure.

"It was lovely to see so many families getting involved and we thank everyone who generously donated towards the fantastic cause.”