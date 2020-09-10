Telford College expands health and early years department

Health and social care students now have extra classroom space, a health tech room to help them become familiar with a ward setting – and the opportunity to use a wealth of virtual reality teaching aids too.

Tutor Andrew Shouli said: “The building is fantastic and everything feels so much brighter.

“The new environment, combined with the facilities in our virtual reality suite, will really give students the opportunities they need to enhance their learning and build up their resilience and work readiness.”

Also new this term is an early years unit called ‘International Perspectives’, which looks at overseas policy, and curriculums in other countries including New Zealand and Italy.

And there’s another new unit called ‘School Readiness’ which focuses on the transition from pre-school to reception – a vital part of a child’s education, especially with the Covid-19 precautions that are now necessary to keep everyone safe.

Marita Brock

Early years tutor Marita Brock said: “I did my own foundation degree in early years services here at Telford College, and I’m proud to now be part of the teaching team in the health, early years and education department.

“The new facilities are looking great and it’s a wonderful environment for our students – I’m excited to have them back and to start teaching again.

“We are all vocational tutors in this team and many of us are still professionally practising, even more so with the current pandemic.

"We’re also busy forging links with workplaces to create work placement opportunities for our students too.”

Marita has wide-ranging experience in the early years sector, including positions as a consultant with a local authority, an inclusive mentor, a children’s support worker, and a nursery manager.

Andrew teaches health and social care, and has many years of experience working with adults with profound and complex needs.

He has worked for the NHS, for housing projects supporting individuals back into the community, and has helped to modernise day services.