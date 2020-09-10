All change for Seren after ‘fun and exciting’ college studies

Seren Hutchinson, a former Charlton School pupil, came to the Telford College’s 7th Form to study A-levels in English literature and psychology.

After receiving predicted C grades, Seren actually achieved an A in psychology and a B in English literature.

She is now at Liverpool’s John Moores University, ready to begin a degree in psychology.

Seren said: “The support from my teachers was strong. I made the most of my time at college and became good at self-study, which I feel has prepared me for university much better than if I had gone to a sixth form.

"When I started my studies, I wanted to progress to university to study English literature, but all this changed when my tutor opened my world to the subject of psychology.

“I found it interesting and every lesson was fun and exciting. I have changed my career direction and am now going to Liverpool John Moores to study psychology which I’m very excited about.”

Psychology lecturer Jodi Bowring said Seren’s success showed that students who came to Telford College with moderate grades could still achieve top A level results, thanks to the style of teaching and support.

She said: “Seren was a fantastic student who worked very hard to achieve her grades and she absolutely deserves them.

“She was a reflective person who sought feedback on her assignments and was always looking for ways to improve her work. Seren was also very inquisitive and liked to know why we were researching certain topics and how everything linked together.

“During her time at the college, Seren’s confidence built up and she grew as a person.

"She came to us as a timid teenager and leaves us as a strong and determined young woman who is ready for her university adventures.”