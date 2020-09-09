New principal at North Shropshire College

David Williams, who is also the chief executive, follows in the footsteps of Ian Peake who retired after 1 years in the role.

Mr Williams has almost 25 years’ experience in the further education sector, most recently as the Principal of Halesowen College in the Black Country.

He knows North Shropshire College well having held the position of Deputy Principal between the years of 2012 and 2017.

“I am delighted to be given the opportunity to lead North Shropshire College, a successful and supportive institution that provides high quality educational opportunities for young people and adults across the region," he said.

The College offers a full range of courses including A Levels, apprenticeships and degrees, alongside a comprehensive suite of vocational programmes. Our dedicated staff work tirelessly to support their students and the College’s outcomes are amongst the very best nationally.”

Face to face teaching has resumed across all of the College’s campuses and measures have been introduced to ensure that the College’s community remains safe during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Students across all qualifications have achieved great results this year despite the difficulties they have faced. This is a testament to the dedication and hard work of staff and students alike. Our campuses are open welcoming a new intake of students and I am looking forward to a very successful year.”