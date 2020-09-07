New mental health initiative in Telford schools welcomed by MP

CalmBrain uses scientifically proven movements, reflexes and programmes designed to assist with healthy brain functioning and emotional wellbeing, and has already been rolled out to 50 per cent of primary schools in Telford & Wrekin.

The project was designed to be simple to use for teachers and if practised regularly, create a calm, focused mindset with a positive impact on behaviour.

Last week, Ms Allan met with consultant clinical psychologist Dr Sarah Taylor, who devised the initiative.

Ms Allan said: “The Covid-19 pandemic and the significant period of time that children have been out of the classroom has increased anxiety and stress levels in children.

"I am hugely impressed by CalmBrain and by Dr Taylor’s passion for helping young people to learn and overcome obstacles to learning, such as stress and anxiety.

"As children return to the classroom for the first time since March, teachers have an enormously difficult task ahead of them.

"We need to focus on the emotional wellbeing of children, their ability to self-regulate, and the impact on learning and behaviour – particularly if a child has experienced adverse life events or trauma.

"There is real potential for CalmBrain to help many children, as it already has in Telford.

"I look forward to discussing this initiative in parliament with ministers and colleagues now that parliament has resumed to find ways to make this fantastic local innovation more available more widely.”