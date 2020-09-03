Train company offers back-to-school discount

West Midlands Railway is offering discounts to schoolchildren and students who regularly travel by train.

The company is offering 50 per cent off season tickets for students aged 16 or over, while youngsters aged 15 or younger will get a 25 per cent discount.

The company, which provides local commuter services in the West Midlands and Shropshire, said it had also introduced a number of measures to help passengers travel safely.

As well as cleaning trains with the latest antiviral equipment, the operator has implemented social distancing on platforms, stairs and escalators, and applied new signs and one-way systems at stations.

The operator is reminding all passengers to maintain social distancing whenever possible and wear a face covering at all times, including children aged 11 and over.

The company also introduces a new timetable from Sunday onwards, providing extra services in time for the return of schools and workplaces.

It said the new timetable would return the network’s capacity to near pre-Covid levels.

Jonny Wiseman, head of customer experience at West Midlands Railway, said: “Coronavirus has had a significant impact on our lives and we understand that many parents will be anxious about sending their kids back to school.

“We also know that the pandemic has affected the finances of families across the region so we wanted to offer a helping hand with two generous discounts on our student season tickets."