'A rewarding experience': From retail to teaching for Telford mother

The 44-year-old, from Priorslee, enrolled on a teaching and learning course at Telford College after enjoying her time as a lunchtime supervisor at her children’s primary school.

Perminder has now been employed as a teaching assistant at Priorslee Primary Academy.

“I really enjoy my work,” she said. “Knowing I am making a positive difference to children’s lives is very rewarding.”

Perminder initially enrolled on a level two course at Telford College, but has since graduated to the level three programme in conjunction with her new school role.

“During my time as a lunchtime supervisor for a number of years I really enjoyed working with the children and decided to enrol,” she added.

“The level two course was very interesting and helped me gain confidence and further knowledge of working with children.

"Shortly after securing my job at the school, I enrolled to start the level three course.

“I have really enjoyed being part of a group in college, as we all support each other, and I have made many friends.

“The most challenging part of the course has been to try to complete course work alongside my daily life. At times it can be difficult, but it is very rewarding.

“The support and understanding from the teachers is very reassuring as we all live busy and hectic lives.

“At first I thought I would not be able to complete the course, but with patience, confidence and the support we receive, it is possible. If I can accomplish this, then anyone can.”

Telford College tutor Rachel Edwards said: “Perminder is a fantastic role model in her school who has made tremendous progress since her very first observation on her level two course.

“During her school placement, staff quickly recognised her potential and snapped her up.

“I hope Perminder continues her progression once her level three course is complete, and becomes a future primary school teacher – as we know that teaching assistants make fantastic teachers.”