Poorest pupils fall two years behind

The Education Policy Institute's latest report showed that, based on 2019 figures, disadvantaged youngsters in the borough had fallen 22.2 months behind youngsters from better-off backgrounds by the time they reached the age of 16.

In the rest of Shropshire the gap is slightly smaller at 20.9 months, but in both authorities the gap is growing.

In Telford & Wrekin, 28 per cent of secondary-school pupils were classified as 'disadvantaged', meaning they had been eligible for free school meals some time in the past six years. The report showed that the gap had grown by 2.3 months since 2012.

The figures also showed that 10 per cent were defined as persistently disadvantaged, eligible for free school meals for 80 per cent or more of their school life.

In the rest of the county, one in six youngsters were classed as being disadvantaged, while one in 20 were described as persistently disadvantaged. In the Shropshire Council area, the gap had grown by three weeks since 2012.

The think-tank said a rise in persistent poverty had stunted progress in closing the gap nationally over the past five years, with the poorest GCSE pupils still an average of 18.1 months behind.

Last year, the institute estimated it would take more than 500 years to eliminate the education gap, but this year's data suggests the gap is no longer closing at all.

David Laws, executive chairman of the think tank, said this comes despite the Government's pledge to "level up" regional inequalities.

Advertising

Mr Laws, a former Liberal Democrat cabinet minister in the Coalition government, said he feared the coronavirus outbreak could also have an impact on youngsters from deprived backgrounds.

He said: "Before the Covid crisis, disadvantaged children were around 1.5 years of learning behind other pupils, and this figure seems almost certain to have increased since the closure of schools.

“It is deeply concerning that our country entered the pandemic with such a lack of progress in this key area of social policy, and the Government urgently needs to put in place new policy measures to help poor children to start to close the gap again.”

The education gap also exists for disadvantaged young children in Telford and Wrekin, with five-year-olds trailing by 4.7 months, rising to 8.1 months by the time they leave primary school. In the rest of Shropshire, youngsters from deprived backgrounds are 3.9 months behind at the age of five, rising to 9.6 months by the end of primary school.

Advertising

Jo Hutchinson, co-author of the report, said vulnerable children who had suffered abuse or neglect were at risk of falling further behind because of lockdown.

He added: "Our research shows that over the last two years an increasing number of children are living in long term poverty, and since these children are furthest behind in their learning, that is contributing to adverse trends in the national disadvantage gap.

“There is now abundant evidence that poverty and social vulnerability require urgent action both in and outside of school.”

A spokesman for the Department of Education said: “Getting all children back into their classrooms full-time in September is a national priority, because it is the best place for their education, development and wellbeing.

“While the attainment gap had narrowed since 2011, many have had their education disrupted by coronavirus, and we cannot let these children lose out."

He added that the £1 billion Covid catch up package will tackle the impact of lost teaching time, with £350 million for disadvantaged youngsters, for whom getting back to school is particularly important.