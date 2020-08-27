Ludlow primary school awarded funding to build outdoor classroom

Bitterley Primary School has received £5,000 from the Calor Rural Community Fund initiative, which will be used towards the construction of a brand new outdoor classroom.

Now in its fourth year, the Calor Rural Community Fund provides support and funding for rural communities that aren't connected to the mains gas grid, by giving them the chance to receive grants for projects that will improve local life.

Bitterley Primary School was one of 22 winners who have benefitted from the donation which they will be using to help construct a brand new outdoor classroom so that pupils can learn about the environment and nature.

Will Davies, headteacher at Bitterley Church of England Primary School, said: “We are extremely pleased to have won this significant prize in this year’s Calor Rural Community Fund. This grant will help to make a huge difference to our outside learning area and all of our children will benefit from the work that will now be carried out.”

Andy Parker, head of strategy and corporate affairs at Calor, added: “We’ve been absolutely blown away by the response we’ve had this year.

"Over 600 community initiatives entered and the standards were incredibly high with some fantastic causes coming through.

"It’s great to see how passionate these rural communities are and how each of their projects will make such a difference for all those living in the local area.

“Bitterley Primary School’s idea of an outdoor classroom on the school grounds for children is a great initiative and we were delighted to be able to support it.

Advertising

"We are all looking forward to seeing it come to life and the children enjoying this new experience.”

Each entry was judged by four impartial judges who had the task of choosing this year’s winners.

They based their decision on the potential impact the project had on the local community, its sustainability once launched, the originality of the project and the projects submission itself.

There were three levels of funding available; 11 £5,000 grants, six £2,500 grants and five £1,000 grants.

The 20 finalists who didn’t receive one of the main grants were also awarded £500 to put towards their project initiative.

SpArC leisure centre in Bishop's Castle was also awarded £5,000 to build a community cafe, as well as Quatt Village Hall to build a more accessible car park.