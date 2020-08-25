Pupils ready to step into unknown as schools prepare for reopenings

Staggered start and finish times, one-way systems and enhanced cleaning procedures are some of the measures being brought in at schools in a bid to prevent any local outbreaks of coronavirus.

It comes as Boris Johnson has urged parents to send their children back to school, while the UK's chief medical adviser Professor Chris Whitty stressed that missing lessons "damages children in the long run".

Education chiefs and headteachers said they have been following national guidance throughout the pandemic and are reassuring families that the school setting will be safe.

Sarah Godden, headteacher at Oldbury Wells School in Bridgnorth and CEO of the TrustEd Schools’ Partnership, said: "We've made preparations on a lot of different levels, thinking about all aspects of school life.

"One of the main safety aspects we've had to think about is what to do if someone is unwell in school.

"Oldbury Wells has a first aid room where a child who is ill with a cough or high temperature could go and staff would be wearing PPE while looking after an ill child.

"We've also had a look at which surfaces are frequently touched and will make sure everything is cleaned more frequently.

"There will be staggered starts to the day and at lunchtimes there will be smaller numbers of children in the lunch hall at any one time."

She said there would also be one-way systems around school, hand sanitiser stations are readily available and teachers will be spending most of their time at the front of the classroom.

Staff will also be making changes where visitors are concerned.

Mrs Godden added: "It's going to be much more appointment only, although we will still be able to see people in emergencies. "We will be seeing visitors and parents outside of school hours when we can.

"The careers advisor will still come in, but on the whole visitors will be fewer than we have had in the past."

She said that staff would be keeping a close eye on any changes to current Government guidelines, adding: "It's important to get back into the classroom. I would urge parents, if they are worried, to get in contact with their child's school to find out about the measures they have got in place so they can feel confident about their children going back."

Telford & Wrekin Council says it is also working in partnership with schools across the borough to welcome pupils back next week.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for children, young people, education and lifelong learning said: “Our schools have worked tirelessly to support their pupils since lockdown and over the summer holidays have been busy preparing for the new term.

“It is really important that all pupils attend school from September and I know many are looking forward to going back.

“We know that children have not only missed out on their learning but also lost contact with their friends and the wider social aspects of school.

“We will continue to work with our schools and have a range of services that can support children where it is needed.”

The council has also been working with Arriva to increase capacity on its busier home to school bus routes.

Plans include the introduction of additional buses dedicated to carrying pupils, which will run alongside buses on the same route for use by the public.

Karen Bradshaw, Shropshire Council's executive director of children’s services, said returning to school is "vital" for children’s education and for their wellbeing and development.

She added: "We welcome the reassurances provided by the Prime Minister and the chief medical officers over the weekend.

“We’re confident that our schools will be safe environments for children to return to, and we know that they are eager to welcome children back.

"All of our schools have been preparing for next week’s return for many weeks, and parents, carers and children can be assured that all the necessary planning and preparation has been carried out.

“All schools have updated their risk assessments to take account of the full reopening, and a variety of Covid-safe models and systems are being employed within the individual school settings including one way systems, and staggered breaks/lunches.

"Shropshire Council has been in regular dialogue with our schools, our transport team has produced advice and guidance to ensure children can safely travel to school by bus, and our public health team has produced a resource pack which will be distributed to all education settings ahead of the new term.

"Schools will also be putting plans in place to respond to localised Covid-19 outbreaks.”

Shropshire Council also has a list of frequently asked questions and answers on its website about returning to school.

To view the FAQs visit shropshire.gov.uk/media/15566/september-return-faqs.pdf