Have your say: How do you feel about children returning to school?

By Kirsten Rawlins | Education | Published:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has led calls for parents to send their children back to England’s schools next month.

As teachers prepare to welcome back all pupils following the coronavirus shutdown, we want to know how you feel about planned return.

The UK’s chief medical officers have warned children are more at risk of long-term harm if they do not attend school than if they return.

In a joint statement, the advisers said children have an “exceptionally low risk of dying” from the disease and “very few, if any” children and teenagers would come to long-term harm from the virus solely by attending school.

But what do you think? Let us know in the survey below:

