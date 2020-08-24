£5m health and social training centre revealed for next generation of key workers

The Marches Centre of Excellence in Health, Allied Health and Social Care is set to be created at the University of Wolverhampton’s Telford Campus.

The project is a major boost to the town and will provide vital training and workers for hospitals as well as the growing care industry.

It will see the Angad Paul Building at the Priorslee campus transformed in to a centre with skills and simulation facilities to be used in both health and social care training.

The new facilities will include a room for paramedic science and other disciplines, a mock house, various teaching spaces and new student social areas.

There will also be an immersive reality suite for emergency planning and simulations of a variety of clinical and non-clinical settings, interview and mock office environments for social work training and student collaboration spaces.

A new Anamotage Room will be created, which will feature a state-of-the-art Anamotage table which allows students to ‘see’ inside the human body.

The first phase will see new courses available at the campus from March next year.

Vice-Chancellor, Professor Geoff Layer, said the project would transform the training of health and social care workers in the region.

He said: “The University is committed to training and upskilling those wishing to make a difference in key worker professions.

"The new Marches Centre for Excellence in Health, Allied Health and Social Care is part of our ambition to create a more innovative and technologically enabled learning environment.

"This new development will transform the training of health and social care professionals for the Marches area and we would like to thank the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership for sharing and supporting our vision.

“This exciting project builds upon the introduction of nursing provision at our Telford Campus in September 2019.

"This was developed in collaboration with Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust and we are continuing to work with local NHS and other health and social care partners to develop courses that meet local demand.”

The centre received £3.5 million of funding from the Marches Local Enterprise Partnership.

Mandy Thorn, chair of the Marches LEP, said: “The vital role that key workers play in our society has been all too evident in recent months and this pioneering new centre will ensure that future generations of health and care professionals from this region can be trained in the latest skills and to the highest standards.

“That is good both for the physical and mental wellbeing of this region and its economic vitality. We are delighted to have been able to support the project.”