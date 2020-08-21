Shropshire college students achieve best ever GCSE results

More than 88 per cent of grades awarded to students at Concord College in Acton Burnell were 7-9 – with 52 per cent achieving a grade 9.

College principal Neil Hawkins said: “I am truly delighted for Concord’s form five students this year.

"Their grades are quite exceptional.

“In this most uncertain and extraordinary of years, they can take great satisfaction that they have achieved a Concord record, with over 88 per cent awarded grades 7-9.

“My only sadness is that as a result of last-minute regulatory and governmental confusion additional anxiety has been caused.

"I share the frustrations of many at the handling of this process.

“In spite of this and maybe because of the additional burdens they have had to bear, I am very proud of each member of the cohort.

"I know that they are ready for the next stage of their educational journey.”

Mr Hawkins added: “I am extremely grateful to the whole staff team who have taught and supported the younger members of our community for making this success possible.”