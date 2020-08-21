Shropshire college snack shop to expand

As the start of the new term approaches, Acton Burnell-based Concord College has announced the extension of its West End Café into an essentials on-site shop and online shopping experience.

Management has created a website to minimise contact in the campus West End so that students or their parents can order and then collect their shopping shortly afterwards.

The extended shop will not only provide all essential items, but additions of fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, breads, non-perishables, soft drinks and snacks as well as toiletries, electricals and stationery to assist with learning and boarding life.

According to Concord’s health and safety officer Lesley Carter, students have been involved in the planning process.

Prefects and lower school monitors devised lists of what ‘typical’ students might need or buy.

Lesley said: “Realistically, the shop won’t be able to provide everything, but everyone involved is working extremely hard to get this project launched prior to the beginning of term.

“We would like to offer parents and students the opportunity to make advance purchases of essential items which can be delivered to the students’ rooms prior to their arrival.

“A few home comforts and welcome treats I am sure will not go amiss.

“I am confident the online offer will expand in time as our students comment and provide feedback on the products available.”

She added that in addition to maximising the safety of students and staff, the on-site shop would eradicate the need for non-essential travel.