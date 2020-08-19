Universities urge students to stay in touch after grading changes

University Centre Shrewsbury and Harper Adams in Newport have both urged prospective students to keep in touch with their university of choice to make sure they have the most up today information.

It comes as the government decision to scrap the use of an algorithm for A-Level grades and instead rely on teacher assessments means that a number of students could now find they are eligible for courses for which they would previously have been rejected.

Professor Paul Johnson, head of centre at University Centre Shrewsbury (UCS), said despite the situation there are still places for applicants at universities.

He said: “We recognise how difficult the situation is for many applicants, when they are making one of their most important life choices. We will do everything we can – in addition to the guidance which they will have received if they are at school or college – to support applicants on to a programme that is right for them, and we have accommodation available if they need it.

“While the numbers are up, this is the smallest number of 18-year-olds nationally for a number of years so there are still places at universities for good applicants.

“We are committed to supporting all of our applicants across a range of qualifications. We are dealing urgently with any queries arising from the latest A level grades decision and can also reassure all applicants awaiting BTEC results that their places will be held for them until their results are known.

“Universities are receiving updated information all the time, so it is important for applicants to keep in touch and we’ve extended the opening hours of our call centre to provide professional advice out of office hours. There has been so much turmoil caused by the pandemic, but as our clearing campaign, ‘September Sorted’, illustrates, UCS and the University of Chester are here to help cut through all the chaos and we look forward to welcoming our new and returning students to our COVID-secure campus.”

Dr David Llewelyn, Vice chancellor at Harper Adams, said they still have places available on courses at the university.

He said: “We understand that the Government’s decision to move to Centre Assessed Grades may cause uncertainty, so our priority is to reassure those who have had their places confirmed by the university that those places remain secure for entry this year.

"The Government’s decision applies to A-levels and GCSEs, and we await news on other qualifications, such as BTECs.

"We will update our website when that information becomes available. We encourage applicants to contact us if, on receiving their new grades, they wish to move to a different course at Harper Adams.

"We have places on offer on a wide range of courses at Harper Adams University this year, so applicants who still want to find a university place in a leading institution with excellent graduate outcomes can contact our admissions team on 01952 815000.

"Candidates with a conditional firm or insurance offer from the Harper & Keele Veterinary School will be contacted directly by the Vet School admissions team, when the new grades are available, to discuss their options."