Telford & Wrekin education chief calls on families to send children to school next month

Telford & Wrekin Council children's chief Shirley Reynolds said classroom workers were looking forward to welcoming all pupils after the prolonged break caused by the coronavirus pandemic, followed by the summer holidays.

School attendance will be compulsory from September 1.

She said the authority was working in partnership with schools across the borough to see everyone back next month.

Councillor Reynolds said: “Our schools have worked tirelessly to support their pupils since lockdown and over the summer holidays have been busy preparing for the new term.

“It is really important that all pupils attend school from September and I know many are looking forward to going back.

“We know that children have not only missed out on their learning, but also lost contact with their friends and the wider social aspects of school.

“We will continue to work with our schools and have a range of services that can support children where it is needed.”

Schools have introduced a range of measures. Many remained open throughout the spring and summer term term to allow the children of key workers to attend.

The Government has pledged financial support to pupils following the partial closure of schools to address gaps in learning.

Families are advised that under the rules it is the parent's duty to send their child to school regularly if they are of compulsory school age and the school's responsibility to record attendance and follow up absence.

Penalty notices for absence will also be resumed.

The council said schools will inform parents and carers about their reopening plans. Parents with concerns about the situation should contact the child's school for support.