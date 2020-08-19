Students show resilience and character

The trust says the students have shown resilience, spirit and character in very testing and what can feel like uncertain times.

Sarah Finch, chief executive said the experience had shown that teacher assessments in its setting were reliable and an accurate reflection of a child’s ability. She said the trust would work with the Department for Education and Ofqual to ensure their students were fairly rewarded.

Staff will be working with students and parent on their individual pathways for their futures and the trust is advising students to make contact with their Sixth Form to obtain their revised grade. Ofqual will send updated data to Ucas before the end of the week.

“As a Trust, we saw about 30 per cent of grades lower than the centre assessed grade we submitted so we will work with our students and Ofqual to ensure these students receive the grade they deserve. We are extremely proud of our students and staff who have shown great fortitude and positivity in the face of uncertainty.

"Staff are working tirelessly in order to support students with their next steps ensuring they receive the help they need to obtain the correct grade and pursue the pathway they wanted to follow.

As a learning community we have stood strong and unflinching in this crisis and we will continue to support our young people because they deserve all the help we can give them. I know they all have wonderful futures ahead of them as they have the resilience and character to shoulder any storm.’

Applications for our Sixth Forms are still open for a September 2020 start and details can be found on each school’s website.