Shropshire university goes virtual to welcome prospective students

Harper Adams University set up a whole new website to host students virtually and give them an eye-opening taster into what life is like at the Newport-based campus.

As the number of students going through clearing to access higher educational courses is set to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the university also used the opportunity to advise young people on how the process works.

With the majority of students taking the chance to get an online tour, some opted for one of a limited number of trips in person.

Thomas Oatey, president of the student union, finished his course earlier this year having studied rural enterprise and land management and has been giving socially distanced tours around the campus.

"We've been giving virtual tours for those who haven't seen the campus before, and for those unable to access these, they've been able to come and get shown around the outside of the campus," he said.

"They've really given students a good chance to see what Harper has to offer, the rural side of it and how beautiful and well maintained the campus is.

"It's been able to give some reassurance to students that they've seen where they'll be studying and possibly living – we hope it's been an eye-opening experience.

"I would say one of the best things is its location. You're surrounded by 635 hectares of farmland and the rurality of it may seem daunting at first, but it's still only 15 minutes from Telford and not far from Stafford or Shrewsbury."

Katie Jones, student union events and marketing co-ordinator, said: "We know how challenging the latter part of this academic year has been not only for current university students, but prospective ones who have been studying their A-levels.

"Clearing is going to be very different this year for many students and making the right choice for their higher education is going to be a big decision.

"Here at Harper Adams University we are putting everything in place to reassure prospective and returning students that we have taken all measures possible for them to continue their studies."

Clearing matches applicants to university places that are yet to be filled. It is available to anyone who has made an undergraduate application and does not hold any offers.

Last year, thousands of places were available through clearing and more than 73,320 applicants obtained places.