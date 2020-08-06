Shropshire schools to benefit from grant of nearly £800,000

Newport Girls' High School Academy and Idsall School in Shifnal will share a total grant of £788,295.

The government grant scheme is in addition to the £1.4 billion of capital funding for 2020-21 announced in April, provided through the Condition Improvement Fund (CIF).

The £2 billion allocated to improve schools this year is on top of a £14 billion cash injection into the school system over the next three years, recognising the additional work schools will need to do to help students to catch up after the Covid-19 outbreak.

Wrekin MP Mark Pritchard welcomed the funding to benefit pupils in the county.

Mr Pritchard said: "I am delighted that Newport Girls' High School Academy and Idsall School have received this major new investment.

"These funds will ensure that local children have modern environments in which to learn and to gain the skills they need for success.”

Education Secretary Gavin Williamson said: “Investing in our school and college buildings helps create modern environments that lend themselves to great teaching, making sure every child has the opportunity to fulfil their potential.

“We have worked at great speed to release this additional £560m of condition funding to schools for projects this year to kick-start the economy and get the country moving again following coronavirus.

“This funding brings the total allocated to improve the condition of our school buildings to £2 billion this year, and paves the way for our new transformative 10-year school building programme starting later this year with over £1 billion funding for the first wave of 50 schools.”