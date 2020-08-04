Rotary club's donations are 'making a difference' to lives of pupils at Shrewsbury school

Charlie Summers, headteacher of Grange Primary School, said some of the money from Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club had been spent on buying nine laptops for families whose children had not been in attendance and didn’t have access to online learning.

They will be used for future learning in school once things return to normal.

Charlie told the club they had been a "lifeline" for many families.

The rotary club is also supporting the development of a sensory room which will allow children to have access to a safe and calm space.

Charlie said: “This room will also be used to deliver interventions to help children with their emotions, support after bereavement and even provide a cuddle from our new nurture dog Bertie.

“To make this a calm and peaceful room we have begun collecting and ordering lighting, furniture, weighted blankets, feelings books, a rook diffuser and a yoga ball chair.

"We can’t wait to launch this space and know it’ll make a huge difference.”

She also told members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club, whose total donations now amount to £4,500, that more food bank vouchers had been given out to families and the school continues to be a centre for the food hub which deliver three times a week.

“We are excited to be having all our children back in September and we will be providing a recovery wellbeing curriculum to support pupils," she said.

"We are also developing a lesson plan which supports memory as we are sure a large proportion of children will have forgotten key learning.”

She said the rotary club’s donations will also enable the school to run a nine-day holiday club over three weeks.

Charlie added: “We had a huge response and could have filled it twice over.

"We have organised some fantastic events from crazy science experiments to sports coach for three mornings, pizza making, art, giant inflatable dartboard and a visit from the Exotic Zoo.

“My thanks to Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club for their continued support – they really do make a difference to the lives of the children at Grange Primary School.”

Anyone interested in joining the rotary club can contact secretary Gareth Watkins on 01743 359636.