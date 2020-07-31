Shropshire credit union offers top tips over school uniforms

Just Credit Union, of Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin, say a study by The Children’s Society has reported that one million children live in families across England who struggle to meet the rising cost of school uniforms.

One in six families say uniform costs were to blame for them having to cut back on food and other basic essentials.

The Children’s Society survey reveals families are paying an average of £340 per year for each child at secondary school and £255 for primary school children.

Amy Jones, office manager at Just Credit Union, said: “With two primary aged school children of my own, I fully understand how expensive the run up to the new school year can be and I want to ensure that Just Credit Union are doing all we can to help.”

As a result, the union is offering hints and tips that can help reduce the total amount needed and are providing both secure savings and affordable loan facilities which will help parents to meet the demands of a new school year.

Amy said: “Follow our hints and tips, plan ahead and budget carefully and if you find you need to borrow ensure it is affordable and provided by a reputable organisation.

“As a not-for-profit community based co-operative we can help people save for the ‘must have new school items’ and we can also provide access to affordable loans – even for new members.

“If parents get things organised now they can then enjoy the rest of the summer without worrying.”

Advertising

Just Credit Union says parents should plan early and check if their child's school has any specific pandemic requirements for the September return.

Other tips include buying school uniform early, shop around and label everything before the start of term.

Many schools also have a service where outgrown items are donated and then sold on cheaply to raise funds for the school.