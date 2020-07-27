Ironbridge primary school holds socially-distanced farewell festival for leavers

Staff at Buildwas Academy were determined to make sure their students were given the send off they deserved.

Teachers, parents and governors organised a socially distanced Farewell Festival to say goodbye to the outgoing year six children.

Buildwas Academy's Year 6 Leavers' Festival

The event was held on the school field in Buildwas Road, where children and their families brought their own picnic and attended the gathering.

Senior teacher Heidi White said: “Here at Buildwas we didn’t wish for our Year 6 pupils to leave with their end of primary school going unmarked, so our teachers did what they do best and got creative.

"Together we came up with a plan for a socially distanced Farewell Festival. Support for this was provided by one of our teachers and his family who organise Broseley Festival.

"Staff decorated the field with bunting, balloons and flags, laying out cones to support families to socially distance whilst listening to music and enjoying their picnic.

"The children who have been together in a Year 6 teaching bubble were able to have slightly closer contact.

"It was a wonderful evening and the children had fun whilst staying safe. It enabled us to provide our Year 6 the celebratory end to primary school they needed, particularly at the end of a very different academic year.”

The evening proved a great success and ended with a special video shown on a large outdoor screen, looking back at the children’s time at Buildwas Academy.