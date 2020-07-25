Telford council making school transport safe ready for autumn return

Following guidance issued by the Government on home-to-school transport. the council is now working with schools across the borough to put in place measures that will support a safe return to education for the start of the autumn term.

This will include queuing arrangements, measures for picking up and dropping off children at school as well as responsible disposal of litter.

The council is asking parents of children who use public transport to travel to school to answer a few questions about their journey, including travel time and bus route.

Councillor Shirley Reynolds, cabinet member for children, young people, education & lifelong learning, said: “We need to help bus operators make all the necessary arrangements for the start of the new term so that children can travel to school as safely as possible.

“To do this we need to understand which children use public transport buses, in case any routes need extra vehicles to transport the children, and that is why we are asking parents to complete the quick questionnaire so we can work with schools and bus companies over the summer to ensure the service is ready for when schools restart in September.

“Some children have already missed out on so much over the last four months with their education and we want to make sure they have the best start to their new academic year.”

All of the council's previous school transport routes will be operating the same times as before the pandemic, and pupils are asked to consider extra safety measures.

Social distancing must be in place when waiting for transport, anyone over the age of 11 should wear a face covering. Children with special educational needs and/or disabilities will not be required to wear a face covering, however it is recommended where possible.

It is also recommended to sanitise hands when getting on and off the bus, and to dispose of litter responsibly and if possible, use the same seat for each journey.

To complete the questionnaire visit telford.gov.uk/info/20466/travelling_to_school/10/home_to_school_transport