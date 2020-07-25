Support line for worried parents ahead of Shropshire schools return

A spokesman for said: "As part of the Education Access Service recovery response and in line with recent government guidance regards to all pupils returning to schools in September, a parent/pupil support line will be available for the two weeks from August 17 to September 2, prior to schools returning in September.

"The number will go through to Shropshire Council’s customer call centre, where an advisor will ask a few questions and send the query through to the Education Access Service.

"You will speak with a fully trained education welfare officer who will help to allay any fears and or signpost to other services if required."

Anyone wanting to obtain more information or speak to a welfare officer can call 0345 6789008.

