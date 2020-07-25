Shrewsbury pupils trekking distance to Egypt for school funds

From missing out on school and missing their friends, lockdown has been hard for the pupils at Trinity Primary, in Ford, Shrewsbury.

However, since starting the fundraiser they have been busier than ever.

Organiser Emma Jones, of the Friends of Trinity, said the project had helped motivate the children who were hoping to raise enough money to help the school out following the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Key Stage 2 topic for next year is Ancient Egypt,” she said.

“So they are learning about things that will be in their curriculum next year. My husband plays and coaches for SAHA FC in Shrewsbury and they did a ‘Move as One’ challenge which was similar so that inspired us really.

"We were thinking of what we could do socially distanced with the children to raise money and help with their mental health a bit as well.

“Our boy is seven and he gets teary and misses his friends a lot so this was something they could do together. We’ve had socially distanced group treks.”

Like many schools around the country, Trinity has been impacted by a loss of income so the friends wanted to help out in any way they could. All schools in the area have been impacted by Covid, including losing income from school dinners, after school clubs and trip.

So Emma wanted to support the school and raise some money.

“It’s just a great community fundraiser,” she said.

“Our aim is to raise £3,557, as that is that amount of miles it is to Cairo. We are nearly at £2,000 now so we’re hoping for a few more donations.”

Jack Pittaway and John Rowe, co-headteachers at the school, said in a statement: “Friends of Trinity have organised a great fundraiser. It has brought the school and local community together, as well as encouraging the children to be active, after lockdown.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/friendsoftrinityford?utm_term=vB2EPzmxG to donate.