First winners revealed in Telford college’s end-of-year awards

The college has given the awards to students including Jake Taylor, from Lightmoor, James Hackett, from Madeley, and Cozby Takyi, from Woodside, who have all received Outstanding Achiever awards.

Jake Taylor, part of the college’s Work Skills Group, was nominated by tutor Kristy Stuart, who said: “Jake has had an exemplary record for attendance and punctuality.

“He is fully committed to whatever course challenges he is faced with, and applies himself wholeheartedly to work tasks.

“He has addressed personal traits to manage his emotions when receiving feedback, and manages situations that he may find difficult or overwhelming.”

James Hackett

Level three sports student James Hackett was nominated by tutor Melanie Newbrook who described him as "an exceptional student".

“He has grown so much in confidence over the past year studying with us," said Melanie. "James had 100% attendance and has volunteered to help with many events such as information evenings, the staff wellbeing CPD day, sports hall athletics championships and county schools’ athletics.

“Outside of college, James enjoys martial arts; he has gained many qualifications and is now able to teach.”

Advertising

Cozby Takyi

Cosby Takyi, a level three business student, was nominated by tutor Lisa Allen, who said: “He has embraced all aspects of his college life by being a course representative. He is an exemplary student with excellent attendance and punctuality as well as taking part in work experience.

“He attends all lessons prepared to learn, and completed assignments to an exceedingly high standard using extensive research.

Advertising

“Whilst English has not been his first language, Cosby asks when he does not understand, as well as completing research to help improve his spoken and written communication skills.

“He actively takes part in class discussions looking to improve his English, as well as presentations and group work as a team leader and member.”

Graham Guest, Telford College’s principal and chief executive, said: “Our students have continued to work hard throughout the pandemic, supported by our staff.

“Normally we would hold a physical awards evening to celebrate their achievements, but that is of course not possible in the current situation.

“Instead, we are recognising them ‘virtually’, and have visited them at home – keeping our social distance – to present them with their certificates.

“I’m very proud of all these students and what they have achieved, as well as being proud of the staff who have shown absolute commitment to ensure our students achieve this year.”