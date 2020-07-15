New Welsh school plan to be submitted

The plans will see the construction of a 150-place school with community facilities for Ysgol Gymraeg y Trallwng, a school which was established in 2017 following a re-organisation process.

It is a flagship project for Powys County Council, with it being the first '21st Century Schools' build in Powys that will see the integration of old and new, the historical and the modern.

The project will help the council deliver its 'Strategy for Transforming Education' in Powys, a 10-year strategy that was approved earlier this year.

The new school will be built on the former site of Ysgol Maesydre, with the old Grade II listed building, currently occupied by Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School, refurbished to accommodate early years and community facilities. A new extension will be built to include a new school hall and classroom bases.

The building will also be the first Passivhaus hybrid project in the UK.

Councillor Phyl Davies, Cabinet Member for Education and Property, said: “These are exciting plans that will provide our learners with 21st Century facilities while preserving and modernising a Grade II listed building for the community of Welshpool to use.

“We have a strategy to transform education in Powys, and the Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng new build shows our commitment to deliver this important strategy. When complete, it will provide a learning environment that will allow learners and teaching staff to thrive and reach their potential through the medium of Welsh.”

Lindsey Phillips, chair of governors at Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng, said: “Since the establishment of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng less than three years ago, significant progress in the development of Welsh education of standard has already been made, clearly evident in the school’s recent Estyn report. But as a Governing body, school and wider community, we are now very much looking forward to the next stage of development – for the building works for the school’s new location to commence.

“The exciting plans give us, not only a modern teaching facility, but also a wonderful resource for the wider community and a chance to celebrate and renew an important piece of local history.”

Angharad Davies, Headteacher of Ysgol Gymraeg Y Trallwng, said: “This is what is needed to develop Welsh education and the Welsh language even further in this area. This building will provide unique and valuable experiences to all associated with the school and Welshpool.

“The building will also give everybody access to a world of creativity and wonder in teaching and learning terms. The future is extremely bright.”

It is anticipated that construction work will commence following the completion of the Welshpool Church in Wales Primary School project.

The school construction project is being funded by the Welsh Government 21st Century Schools Programme and is 50 per cent funded by Powys County Council.